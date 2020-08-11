American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 831.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.88%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

