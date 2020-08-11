Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $231.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.98. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $239.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMED has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.14.

In related news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 2,185 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $428,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $79,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,006 shares of company stock worth $1,366,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

