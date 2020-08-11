Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 85,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. Amc Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $1.23. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $646.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Amc Networks from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

