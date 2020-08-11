Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,148.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,997.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,379.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,586.55 billion, a PE ratio of 121.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

