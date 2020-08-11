Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,148.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,997.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,379.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,586.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.04, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.