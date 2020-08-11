Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,167.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,586.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,967.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2,359.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. China International Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

