Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Cut by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,148.16 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,586.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,997.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2,379.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

