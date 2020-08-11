Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Gables Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,167.46 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,967.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,359.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1,586.55 billion, a PE ratio of 121.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.