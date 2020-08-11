Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Essex Savings Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,167.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,967.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2,359.74. The stock has a market cap of $1,586.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

