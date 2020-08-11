Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Botty Investors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Botty Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 9.3% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,148.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,997.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,379.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,586.55 billion, a PE ratio of 121.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

