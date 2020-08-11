Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYX. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total value of $3,693,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $56,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,722 shares of company stock worth $23,804,295. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.35. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.