Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 59.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2,653.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “fair value” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

