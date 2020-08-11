Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,434,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNT opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

