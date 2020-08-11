Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells $123,115.92 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $838,813.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $118.16 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.92.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

