Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 461,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

