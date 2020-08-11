ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

ADMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

ADMA opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 164.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. Research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

