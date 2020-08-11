Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

Shares of ADMS opened at $3.78 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,758.65% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 669,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 622,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

