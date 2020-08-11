ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 82.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in ABIOMED by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in ABIOMED by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 16,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in ABIOMED by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in ABIOMED by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $300.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $319.19.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. ABIOMED’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. BTIG Research cut ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. OTR Global raised ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

In related news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

