AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $58.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41. AAON has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.76.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). AAON had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 36,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $2,030,572.25. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 29,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $1,713,864.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,649,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,164 shares of company stock worth $8,239,514. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AAON by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AAON by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

