9,973 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 29.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 56.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 133.7% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average is $85.15. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $112.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.12 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRI shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.