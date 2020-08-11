9,852 Shares in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,250,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in MSG Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSG Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.25.

In other MSG Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $492,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

MSGE opened at $68.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.33. MSG Entertainment has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $172.47.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($5.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.15) by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

