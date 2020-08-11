9,803 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,549,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after buying an additional 432,038 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,020,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,894,000 after purchasing an additional 70,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 949,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 143,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 616,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 59,447 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

