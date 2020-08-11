8,759 Shares in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $44.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

