86,204 Shares in Slack (NYSE:WORK) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Slack in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Slack by 86.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Slack during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen began coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Slack to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of -0.37.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,650.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,271,289 shares of company stock valued at $75,601,588. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

