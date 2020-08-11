8,535 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,188,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,363,000 after buying an additional 3,649,745 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,671,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,496,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after purchasing an additional 259,950 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 727,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 480,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $29.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

