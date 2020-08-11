7,206 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463,379 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,058,000 after buying an additional 4,270,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,865,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,159,000 after buying an additional 452,593 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after buying an additional 6,985,752 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,776,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 319,020 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $414,419,280.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,725,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,852,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

