6,828 Shares in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $1,117,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $929,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $34.09 on Friday. Draftkings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.78.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that Draftkings Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Draftkings from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Draftkings from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Draftkings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $21,295,845.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 758,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,412,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $2,953,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,497 shares in the company, valued at $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914 over the last quarter.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

