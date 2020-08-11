566 Shares in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 426.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 66.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,187.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $417.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.92 and a 200 day moving average of $362.73. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $418.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Humana from $442.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.76.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

