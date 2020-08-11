54,202 Shares in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in VF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VF by 198.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in VF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE:VFC opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

