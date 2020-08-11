4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FOUR. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 4Licensing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of 4Licensing stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.92. 4Licensing has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $47.95.

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

