42,018 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNPR opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

