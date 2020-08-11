3,594 Shares in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,417,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,289,000 after buying an additional 105,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,862,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,409,000 after buying an additional 89,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,458 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $43,458,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $303,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,538,992.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,722. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $63.74 on Friday. Syneos Health Inc has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

