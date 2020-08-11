3,307 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,717,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNDM opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.34. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -133.71 and a beta of 0.56. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $203,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 161,244 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $17,128,950.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,398 shares of company stock valued at $40,102,193 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

