2,843 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6,767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,458,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,648 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,094,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,692,000 after acquiring an additional 287,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 335,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,054,000 after acquiring an additional 248,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 326,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 104,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $126.05 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $156.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.07.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

