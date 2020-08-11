28,289 Shares in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,289 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 85,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $59,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,714.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $187,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,249.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,842 shares of company stock worth $1,387,268. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

