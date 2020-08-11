26,982 Shares in Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Blackrock Muniassets Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MUA opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

