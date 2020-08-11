2,135 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $115.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

