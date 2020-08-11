-$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.80). JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 439%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($5.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($5.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $23,946.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 158.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.