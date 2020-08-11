1,770 Shares in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 141.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 24,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $2,671,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $78,682.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,126.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,947. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.38. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $127.39.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.19%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

