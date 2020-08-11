17,313 Shares in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,313 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Baozun by 3.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun by 95.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Baozun by 96.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Baozun by 17.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

BZUN opened at $41.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. Baozun Inc has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.43. Baozun had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

