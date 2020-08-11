157,752 Shares in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 157,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.21% of York Water at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of York Water by 229.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of York Water by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of York Water by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of York Water by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of York Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YORW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded York Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. York Water Co has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $51.27.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. York Water had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 30.35%. Analysts forecast that York Water Co will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

