136,635 Shares in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,820,000 after buying an additional 4,714,125 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 375.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,569,000 after buying an additional 9,080,885 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,143,000 after buying an additional 1,109,225 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 203.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,577,000 after buying an additional 5,888,564 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 81.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,125,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,463,000 after buying an additional 3,652,666 shares during the period. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -50.51 and a beta of 1.95. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $673,571.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 15,677 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $300,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,470,898 shares of company stock worth $39,707,147 over the last 90 days.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

