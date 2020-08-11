$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.53. Union Bankshares reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million.

AUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens raised shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

NYSE:AUB opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 530,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 505,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,930,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $1,357,320 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

