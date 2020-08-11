$0.42 EPS Expected for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.76. PetIQ also posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.52 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PetIQ from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on PetIQ from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

In other PetIQ news, Director Will Santana sold 17,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $525,774.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,667 shares of company stock worth $2,388,649. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 99.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 162.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

