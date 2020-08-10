Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $133.13

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.13 and last traded at $132.58, with a volume of 1767006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zscaler from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total transaction of $637,826.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,338 shares in the company, valued at $23,601,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $2,085,249.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at $16,130,720.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,088 shares of company stock worth $33,819,330. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,225,000 after purchasing an additional 978,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,610,000 after acquiring an additional 167,690 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $103,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,591,000 after acquiring an additional 182,096 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after acquiring an additional 76,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

