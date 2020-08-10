Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) to “Hold”

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Compass Point lowered Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $344.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,263,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

