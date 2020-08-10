Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) to Buy

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $92,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 13,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $499,380.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,227,247.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,886. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Shutterstock by 44.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Shutterstock by 120.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

