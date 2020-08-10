Zacks Investment Research Lowers SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Sell

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

