Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) to Strong Sell

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $102.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Strategic Education's shares declined more than 26% since it released second-quarter 2020 results. Although its earnings and revenues topped analysts’ expectations by 24.1% and 4%, as well as grew 29.6% and 4.4% from prior year, respectively, tepid third-quarter view impacted investors’ sentiment. It pointed out that rising unemployment level has been adversely impacting both Strayer and Capella Universities. Strayer’s third-quarter new student enrollment is projected to be down 27% from the prior year, while total enrollment is likely to decline between 0% and 1%. Yet, it expects both revenues and adjusted operating income to remain flat year over year due to cost-management efforts. Also, it projects adjusted operating income and pre-tax income to be up in low to mid-single digits, and revenues to be flat to up 1% in 2020.”

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Strategic Education stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $45,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 705 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $115,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Strategic Education by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 312 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.