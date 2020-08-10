Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

WWW opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 30.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $96,028.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,632.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,085 shares in the company, valued at $323,120.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068 over the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

